FILE PHOTO: Seiko Noda, team leader of the 'China-Japan Friendship' female parliament members delegation, speaks to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (not pictured) at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China August 26, 2019. How Hwee Young/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese ruling party politician Seiko Noda will not run in the race to head the Liberal Democratic Party and succeed outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Kyodo News reported on Tuesday.

The former internal affairs minister had been one of few LDP politicians interested in becoming Japan’s first female prime minister, according to media.