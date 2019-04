FILE PHOTO : Japan's Olympic Minister Yoshitaka Sakurada attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Olympic Minister, Yoshitaka Sakurada, resigned on Wednesday after he made remarks that offended people affected by the massive earthquake and tsunami that triggered nuclear meltdowns in 2011.

“Minister Sakurada offered to resign as he made comments that hurt the feelings of those in the disaster affected areas,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters after he accepted Sakurada’s resignation.