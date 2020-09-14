Japan's Suga: decision to dissolve parliament must take into account pandemic

TOKYO (Reuters) - Any decision to dissolve the lower house of Japan’s parliament for a snap election must heed the opinion of experts given the coronavirus pandemic, Yoshihide Suga, the new leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) said on Monday.
Suga, speaking at his first news conference since being elected to replace Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, also said that he felt his overwhelming victory as party leader would allow him to create a stable government.
Reporting by Leika Kihara; Writing by Elaine Lies; Editing by David Dolan
