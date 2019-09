FILE PHOTO: Japan's new Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi arrives at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s new foreign minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, said on Wednesday that the utmost efforts will be made to get a U.S.-Japan trade deal signed by the end of the month.

Motegi, speaking at a news conference after being named foreign minister in a cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, said he also wanted to make the deal a win-win one for both sides.