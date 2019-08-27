Japan's Aso, Suga to retain posts in cabinet reshuffle - Yomiuri

FILE PHOTO: Taro Aso, Japan's deputy prime minister and finance minister, speaks at the Group of 20 (G-20) high-level seminar on financial innovation "Our Future in the Digital Age", on the sidelines of the G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Fukuoka, Japan, on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga will likely retain their posts at a cabinet reshuffle in September, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said he plans to reshuffle his cabinet next month, and that he will emphasize “stability” and “consistency” in the new line-up, signaling that he will keep key positions unchanged.

Aso and Suga have both served their current positions since Abe took power in a landslide election victory in late 2012.