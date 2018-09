TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga and Finance Minister Taro Aso will retain their posts in a cabinet reshuffle expected in October, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who won a ruling party leadership vote on Thursday, said he would reshuffle his cabinet after returning from a trip to the United States to attend a U.N. General Assembly meeting.