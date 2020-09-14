Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
World News

Japan's Suga wins ruling party leadership race to replace Abe

By Reuters Staff

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Yoshihide Suga, a long-time ally of outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, won a ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election on Monday, paving the way for him to become prime minister in a parliamentary vote this week.

Suga, 71, who served in the powerful post of chief cabinet secretary during Abe’s nearly eight-year tenure, has said he will pursue his predecessor’s “Abenomics” recipe of hyper-easy monetary policy, government spending and reform and follow a diplomatic line centred on the U.S.-Japan security alliance.

reporting by Linda Sieg; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

