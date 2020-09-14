Japan's Suga says wants to continue Abe policies after winning LDP race

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga acknowledges as he is elected as new head of the ruling party at the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election in Tokyo, Japan September 14, 2020. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s next prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, said he wanted to continue with the policies of predecessor Shinzo Abe, and push structural reforms while removing barriers between the bureaucracy.

Suga made the comments in a speech soon after he was overwhelmingly voted in as the next leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which virtually assures him of becoming the next prime minister, given the party’s majority in parliament.