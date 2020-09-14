Japan's Suga: Want to try to accomplish constitutional reform

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga acknowledges as he is elected as new head of the ruling party at the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election in Tokyo, Japan September 14, 2020. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Yoshihide Suga, the new leader of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), said on Monday he wanted to try to reform the constitution, saying parts of it had become out of touch with reality.

Suga, speaking at his first news conference since being elected as party head, also said diplomacy must be pursued using all the resources available, including the close relations Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and former Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori have with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Suga is virtually assured to become prime minister in a special session of parliament later this week given the LDP’s majority.