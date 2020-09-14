Japan's Suga: given pandemic, political vacuum had to be avoided

TOKYO (Reuters) - Yoshihide Suga, the new president of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), said he had thought deeply about running for the position and decided that given the coronavirus pandemic, a political vacuum had to be avoided.
Suga, who long served as chief cabinet secretary under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, also told his first news conference after being elected as LDP leader that he wanted to push Japan forward by breaking barriers and promoting deregulation.
Suga is virtually assured of becoming prime minister at a special session of parliament later this week because of the LDP’s majority.
Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by David Dolan
