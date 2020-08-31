Japan's Suga has indicated he will stand in LDP leadership election: source

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, one of major contenders for next premier, has indicated he would stand in the ruling LDP leadership election, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Suga said he would consider running in the election after 14 LDP lawmakers visited his parliamentary office and asked him to join the race, the source said.

Suga declined to comment earlier the day when asked about the LDP leadership race at his regular news conference as the government’s top spokesman.