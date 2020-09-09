Japan's Suga says important to cover fertility treatment by national insurance

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga presents his policy ideas to party members at the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election in its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, September 8, 2020. Du Xiaoyi Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Wednesday that it would be “extremely important” to work towards covering the cost of fertility treatments by the national health insurance system.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference there were currently subsidies that would cover some expenses of fertility treatments.

Suga is on course for a landslide victory in the race to become Japan’s next prime minister, an Asahi newspaper tally showed.