Japan finance minister Aso says he has no intention to resign

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday he had no intention now of stepping down to take responsibility for the resignation of the National Tax Agency chief, who came under fire for remarks about a suspected cronyism scandal.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

“(Nobuhisa) Sagawa’s resignation was regrettable. But I have no plan now to resign,” Aso told a news conference.

Aso said his decision to appoint Sagawa as tax agency head had been appropriate.