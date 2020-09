FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump waves from Air Force One as he arrives to attend a town hall campaign event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 15, 2020. REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed Japan’s new prime minister, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the president looked forward to working with Yoshihide Suga and continuing to pursue “the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.”