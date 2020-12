Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, embroiled in a case against his secretary over unreported political funds, gestures as he attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe apologized to the public on Thursday following a row over his office’s possible violation of election funding laws.

He said he felt moral responsibility and wanted to regain public trust.