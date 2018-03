TOKYO (Reuters) - A senior member of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) said government representatives told him on Monday that documents related to a suspected cronyism scandal had been doctored.

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso at the Lower House of the Parliament in Tokyo, Japan, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Hiroshi Moriyama, head of parliamentary affairs for the LDP, also told reporters after his closed-door meeting with government officials that he did not receive an explanation as to which parts of the documents were doctored.