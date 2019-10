FILE PHOTO: Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Isshu Sugawara attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Trade Minister Isshu Sugawara has submitted his resignation following an allegation of a possible election law violation, local media reported on Friday.

Sugawara, who took up his post in a cabinet reshuffle last month and is in charge of handling trade disputes with South Korea, tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Jiji Press and Kyodo News reported.