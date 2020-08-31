World News
August 31, 2020 / 4:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Japan's ruling LDP to hold leadership vote on September 14 to pick Abe successor: Jiji

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will vote on Sept. 14 to select a new leader to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Jiji news agency reported on Monday.

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving premier, said on Friday he was resigning due to a worsening of a chronic illness, paving the way for an LDP leadership election.

The LDP president is virtually guaranteed of being prime minister because of the party’s majority in the lower house of parliament.

Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below