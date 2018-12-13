Japan Post to acquire 7-8 percent stake in U.S. insurer Aflac for $2.6 billion: Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: Japan Post's logo is seen at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings is set to acquire a 7-8 percent stake in U.S. insurer Aflac for about 300 billion yen ($2.6 billion), the Nikkei Shimbun daily said on Thursday, in a bid to expand overseas as the domestic market shrinks.

Japan Post hoped to approve the plan by the end of December and complete the share purchase by the end of next year, the newspaper said.

A spokesman at Japan Post declined to comment.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters Japan Post was considering a minority stake.