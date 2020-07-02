Japan seeks to suspend or retire 90% of dirty coal-fired plants: Yomiuri

FILE PHOTO: A protester holds a bucket of coal during a demonstration demanding Japan to stop supporting coal at home and overseas, at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government is looking to suspend or shutter nearly 90% of its older, inefficient coal-fired power plants by fiscal year 2030 in what would be a major turning point for the country’s energy policy, the Yomiuri daily reported on Thursday.

About 100 of the 114 inefficient plants built before the mid-1990s would be closed under the plan, the paper said. Trade and industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama is set to announce the policy soon, the report stated, without citing a source.

The ministry was not immediately available for a comment on the report.

After the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011, coal has come to make up about a third of Japan’s power generation, drawing criticism mainly from European nations that have set targets for closing polluting power plants as part of the Paris Climate Agreement.