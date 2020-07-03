Japan to consider steps to enhance closure of inefficient coal power plants: industry minister

FILE PHOTO: Japan's new Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama attends a news conference at the ministry in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s industry minister said on Friday the government will consider legal measures to enhance closures of inefficient coal power stations by 2030 in a bid to lower the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions.

The Yomiuri daily newspaper reported on Thursday that Japan is looking to suspend or close as many as 100 older, inefficient coal-fired power plants by about 2030, but Hiroshi Kajiyama, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry did not give any numerical targets of the shutdown.