TOKYO (Reuters) - More than 200 people were injured in a 6.1-magnitude earthquake that struck Japan’s second-largest metropolis of Osaka and surrounding areas on Monday morning, public broadcaster NHK reported.

FILE PHOTO: A police officer stands guard at the site where a girl was killed by fallen wall caused by an earthquake at an elementary school in Takatsuki, Osaka prefecture, western Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo June 18, 2018. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

The quake, which hit just before 8 a.m. (2300 GMT Sunday), killed three people, including a 9-year-old girl, halted factory lines and burst water mains, government officials and NHK said.