Toyota says parts plant preparing to resume output after Hokkaido quake

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Monday its transmission factory in northern Japan was preparing to resume production some time during the night shift starting at 8:30 p.m. (1130 GMT), after a powerful quake halted work last week.

Landslides caused by an earthquake are seen in Atsuma town, Hokkaido, northern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo September 7, 2018. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

The shutdown of the transmissions factory in Tomakomai on the island of Hokkaido halted production at 16 of Toyota’s 18 domestic assembly plants on Monday. Toyota said it would decide in the next few hours on production plans for Tuesday.

The 6.7-magnitude quake in Hokkaido last Thursday killed dozens of people and temporarily cut off power on the island. Power was restored to Toyota’s transmissions plant on Saturday and production facilities are being checked for a restart, Toyota said.