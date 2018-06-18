Government says no early reports of damage after 5.9 quake hits western Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 hit western Japan on Monday but the top government spokesman said there were no immediate signs of major damage.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in the northern part of Osaka Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, and no tsunami warning was issued.

Kansai Electric Power said no irregularities had been detected at the Mihama, Takahama and Ohi nuclear plants after the quake.

It also said there were more than 170,000 households without power in Osaka and neighboring Hyogo Prefecture.

Trains in the area were halted as a precaution, public broadcaster NHK said.