Japan refiners may hasten shift to clean energy if government sets more ambitious emission goal

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese oil refiners may accelerate efforts to make cleaner fuels such as hydrogen if the government sets a more ambitious goal to achieve zero emissions by 2050, the head of the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) said on Thursday.

PAJ President Tsutomu Sugimori also told a news conference that Japan’s kerosene output by refiners and an inventory build by users and dealers are on track in October to meet winter demand, adding that whether or not Japan needs to import kerosene this winter will depend on temperatures.