Watchdog orders Japan Post units to halt insurance sales over January-March

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s financial regulator ordered two units of Japan Post Holdings (6178.T) to halt sales of insurance products for three months from January, after they were found to have improperly sold thousands of policies.

Japan Post's logo is seen at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japan Post Insurance Co Ltd (7181.T), Japan Post and parent Japan Post Holdings said this month the number of improper sales cases had reached 12,836, of which 670 involved violations of the law or internal rules.

The two units have set sales goals that lack “feasibility and rationality”, the regulator said in a statement on Friday, adding there was dysfunction of corporate governance at the postal group.

The Financial Services Agency said it had issued a business improvement order to the two units and the parent, adding the suspension of sales by the units would be effective from Jan. 1 through end-March.

Japan Post Holdings said the heads of three companies will hold a press conference at 0900 GMT.

Revelations of the misconduct have cast a shadow over the government’s plan to sell $10 billion worth of its shares in Japan Post Holdings to pay for reconstruction in areas hit by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

Japan Post Insurance said in August it had sold about 183,000 policies over five years through fiscal 2018 that may have been disadvantageous to holders.

A committee set up to investigate the matter said last week it had looked over around 82% of those policies and it would submit an additional report in March.

The three companies have said some of the cases that fell foul of the law involved false explanations provided to clients.

Asked at a press conference last week whether he intended to resign, Japan Post Holdings Chief Executive Masatsugu Nagato said he would answer at an “appropriate time”.