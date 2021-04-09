Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Technology News

Renesas to restart production at fire-hit chip plant by April 19 -Asahi

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Renesas Electronics Corp's logo is seen on its product at the company's conference in Tokyo, Japan, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Renesas Electronics Corp will resume production at a chip-making factory in eastern Japan that suffered a fire last month by April 19, the Asahi newspaper reported on Friday.

The production stoppage has caused a major supply disruption for automakers around the world already hit by a chip shortage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Asahi reported it would take two more months, until late June, before chip production returns to pre-fire levels at Renesas.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up