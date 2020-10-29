Japan's Shikoku Electric aims to triple renewables assets by 2030

FILE PHOTO: Shikoku Electric Power's Ikata nuclear plant is pictured near the water in Ikata, Japan, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Mari Saito

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese utility Shikoku Electric Power Co Inc 9507.T aims to nearly triple its renewable power capacity to 500 megawatts (MW) from 170 MW by March 2021 to reduce CO2 emissions and secure stable electricity supply, it said on Thursday.

The move comes a few days after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga unveiled an ambitious target for the country to be carbon neutral by 2050.

Shikoku Electric plans to develop or buy renewable energy assets at home and abroad, including offshore windpower, solar and biomass, it said in a statement.