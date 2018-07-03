Japan's Zozo, using measurement taking bodysuit, expands bespoke service

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese online fashion retailer Zozo said on Tuesday it was expanding its offer of made-to-measure clothes using skintight bodysuits which help customers upload their measurements online.

Zozo, which operates Japan’s popular shopping site Zozotown and is officially called Start Today Co Ltd, sells clothes from other brands. But it sees the future of online fashion retail in bespoke services, and has set up a made-to-measure service using the bodysuit, called the Zozosuit.

By photographing themselves wearing the skintight polka-dot Zozosuit, users can upload their body measurements to ensure a perfect fit for the clothes that they order.

“The time where people adapt to clothing is over, this is a new era where clothes adapt to people,” said Zozo Chief Executive Yusaku Maezawa.

Zozo said it was adding business suits and formal shirts to its private clothing line. The suits will retail for a limited time at 21,900 yen ($197.60), with a regular price of 39,800 yen.

The company is on track to ship a million Zozosuits to customers by the end of July, Maezawa said.