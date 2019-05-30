Russia rebuffs Japan's military buildup warning: RIA

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a news conference following the talks with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez in Moscow, Russia May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Russia was only operating on its own territory after Japan accused Moscow of a military buildup on a chain of islands in the Pacific, RIA news agency reported.

Russia has held the islands - known as the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kuriles in Russia - since World War Two and they are a reason the two countries have not formally ended hostilities since the war.

Speaking in Tokyo at talks with the Japanese foreign and defense ministers, Lavrov was quoted as saying that Moscow was concerned by U.S. missile deployment plans in Japan.