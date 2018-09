VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wants to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin about a peace treaty between Japan and Russia, Abe said in his opening remarks before the meeting with Putin in Vladivostok on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their visit to the Mazda Sollers Manufacturing Rus joint venture plant of Sollers and Japanese Mazda in Vladivostok, Russia September 10, 2018. Valery Sharifulin/TASS Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS

Russian and Japanese militaries are cooperating for the first time, Putin said during the same opening remarks.