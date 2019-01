Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono (R) attend a meeting in Moscow, Russia January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Japan in June, Japan’s foreign minister said on Monday during a trip to Moscow.

Taro Kono, the minister, was speaking ahead of talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.