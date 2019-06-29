World News
June 29, 2019 / 1:03 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Russia unsure if Japan-U.S. treaty revision will affect islands dispute

1 Min Read

OSAKA (Reuters) - Russia will need to wait for the United States and Japan to revise their security treaty before deciding how it is going to affect Moscow-Tokyo talks on disputed islands, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Saturday.

“These questions are of bilateral U.S.-Japan matters,” Morgulov said in Osaka, adding that the potential revision could in the end have some impact on the Russia-Japan peace treaty, which has been stalled for decades by territorial disputes. “Let’s wait for the possible U.S.-Japan military agreement revision and then give it assessments.”

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Kevin Liffey

