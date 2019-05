Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands while making a joint statement following their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia January 22, 2019. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold a summit meeting on June 29, when Putin will be in Japan for a Group of 20 leaders summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

Lavrov also said that talks with Japan on five joint economic activity projects on disputed islands were proceeding at a good pace, without elaborating.