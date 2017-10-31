Softbank shares skid as Sprint, T-Mobile merger said to reach impasse

TOKYO (Reuters) - Softbank Group Corp (9984.T) shares fell on Tuesday after sources said it reached an impasse with Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE) in their talks to merge Sprint Corp (S.N) and T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O).

FILE PHOTO: A man looks at the logo of SoftBank Group Corp at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

Softbank shares were down 4.5 percent at 9,961 yen ($88.13), after earlier falling as low as 9,830 yen, their lowest since Oct. 18.

People familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday there was dispute about how many shares each partner would hold in the combined company.

($1 = 113.0200 yen)