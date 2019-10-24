Japan, South Korea leaders say ties should not be left in difficult state: South Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon shared the view that the neighbours’ relations should not be left in their current difficult state, South Korea’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Lee met Abe on a visit to Japan for the enthronement ceremony of Emperor Naruhito.

The two men also agreed on the importance of cooperating on the North Korean issue with common ally the United States, the South’s vice minister of foreign affairs, Cho Sei-young, told a televised briefing.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, in a message passed on by Lee, also urged attempts to resolve the issues complicating ties, the Yonhap news agency said.