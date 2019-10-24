Abe says South Korean court ruling last year overturned Japan relations: official

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on Thursday that a South Korean court ruling last year “fundamentally overturns the basis of Japan-South Korean relations,” a top Japanese official said.

Abe also told Lee that the decision by South Korea’s top court last October ordering some Japanese firms to compensate Koreans forced to work in their wartime mines and factories was in violation of international law, deputy chief cabinet secretary Naoki Okada told a briefing.

Abe and Lee’s talks in Tokyo were the highest-level meeting between the two sides since the row, which has dragged bilateral relations to their lowest in decades, flared.