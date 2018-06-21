FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 3:35 PM / in an hour

Japan launches WTO complaint over South Korea steel duties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Japan has launched a complaint at the World Trade Organization to challenge South Korean anti-dumping duties on Japanese stainless steel bars, a WTO filing showed on Thursday.

Japan said a South Korean “sunset review” had concluded the duties should stay in place, but South Korea had failed to make the case that prolonging the duties would comply with WTO rules.

South Korea now has 60 days to settle the issue, after which Japan could escalate the dispute by asking the WTO to set up a panel to adjudicate.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Andrew Heavens

