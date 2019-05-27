Children among 15 injured in stabbing in Japan park: NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) - Fifteen people, including eight primary school children, were injured in a suspected stabbing by a man in a park just outside Tokyo on Tuesday morning, national broadcaster NHK reported.

Two children and an adult were without vital signs after the suspected stabbing in Kawasaki city, west of Tokyo, NHK said, citing city authorities.

The suspect was detained on the spot and was badly hurt after stabbing himself in the shoulder, NHK said.