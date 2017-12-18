FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Commodities
December 18, 2017 / 9:25 AM / a day ago

Japan steel industry sees higher crude steel output in 2018/19

Osamu Tsukimori

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s crude steel output in the business year starting April 2018 is expected to rise slightly from the current year due to firm demand at home and abroad, an industry body said on Monday.

Crude steel output in the current business year ending March is likely to be little changed from 10.517 million tonnes the year before, the Japan Iron and Steel Federation said in a statement.

Global steel demand is likely to rise slightly next year, and so are Japan’s steel exports in the year from April, the group said, while Japan’s steel imports are likely to be little changed in the next business year.

Demand from the construction sector is on the rise, while the automobile sector is getting support from the introduction of new cars in domestic markets as well as strong overseas demand, the group said.

“I hope that crude steel output (for next business year) would exceed 10.6 million tonnes,” Kosei Shindo, the chairman of the Japan Iron and Steel Federation, told a news conference.

Shindo, who is also the president of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, said that despite support from Tokyo Olympics-related projects, crude steel output this business year has been hurt by a slew of typhoons in the autumn and production problems at some of the plants.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Sunil Nair and Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.