Commodities
October 29, 2019 / 5:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Japan steel group head: weaker global steel output shows world economy in slowdown

FILE PHOTO: A worker observes an electric furnace inside a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Iron and Steel Federation Chairman Yoshihisa Kitano said on Tuesday that a year-on-year fall in global crude steel output in September, which was the first drop in 41 months, underlined a slowdown in the world economy.

Global crude steel output in September fell 0.3% from a year earlier to 151.5 million tonnes, the first decline since April 2016.

Kitano, who is also president of JFE Steel, a unit of JFE Holdings, also told a news conference that higher steel exports from India and Russia to ASEAN, reflecting a slower economy in Europe and India, are weighing on Asian steel markets.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

