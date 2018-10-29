FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2018 / 5:44 AM / in 2 hours

Japan steel industry group head worried about signs of slowing China economy

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The head of the Japanese steel industry group said on Monday that he is worried about signs of a slowing Chinese economy.

“The U.S.-China trade spat still has limited impact on Japanese steelmakers’ business, but we are concerned about signs of a weakening economy in China,” Japan Iron and Steel Federation Chairman Koji Kakigi told a news conference.

Kakigi, who is also president of JFE Steel, a unit of JFE Holdings, said that there are signs of slowing automobile production in China although demand for Japanese automobiles there remained solid.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

