Japan steel lobby head fears growing trade spat may hurt global trade order

TOKYO (Reuters) - The head of Japan’s steel industry group said on Tuesday he was worried that an escalating trade spat between the United States and China would lead to a collapse of order in global trade “at its core”.

Rising trade tensions between the two countries were a matter of “great concern”, Japan Iron and Steel Federation Chairman Koji Kakigi told a news conference.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to impose a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods, escalating a tit-for-tat trade war with Beijing.