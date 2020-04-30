Japan's March steel output marks steepest monthly drop since 2009

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s crude steel output fell 12.5% in March from a year earlier, the industry ministry said on Thursday, marking the biggest monthly drop in more than 10 years, as the coronavirus crisis choked demand and forced steelmakers to cut production.

The output decline in the world’s third-biggest steel producer marks the steepest percentage drop since November 2009 when the global financial crisis dampened steel demand, a researcher at the Japan Iron and Steel Federation said.

Japan’s two leading steelmakers Nippon Steel and JFE Steel, owned by JFE Holdings, have announced plans to temporarily suspend five blast furnaces, cutting about 25% of their capacity, to cope with the slump in demand from automakers and construction projects.

March steel output, which is not seasonally adjusted, declined to 7.95 million tonnes although it rose 0.4% from February, according to a preliminary production data by the ministry of economy, trade and industry (METI).

The steel federation, which usually releases a monthly crude steel output data ahead of the METI, skipped the release this month, claiming that it was unable to compile data after the government declared a state of emergency to curb the nation’s COVID-19 outbreak.

For the financial year ended March 31, crude steel output in Japan came in at 98.42 million tonnes, according to Reuters calculation using the METI data. It booked the lowest annual output since the year ended March 2010.