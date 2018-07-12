Foreigners sell Japanese equities for third week on trade woes

(Reuters) - Foreign investors sold Japanese stocks for the third consecutive week as increasing trade friction between the United States and China hit risk sentiment.
In the week ended July 6, overseas investors sold a net 298.8 billion yen ($2.66 billion) of Japanese stocks, including cash equities and futures, data compiled from Japanese stock exchanges showed.
However, the outflows were the lowest in three weeks.
After imposing tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese exports to the United States last week, the Trump administration threatened 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods.
The Topix index .TOPX index hit a more than three-month low in the last week, however, it up more than 1 percent this week.
The Nikkei index .N225 also fell to 21,462.95 points on July 5, its lowest since early April.
For graphic on foreign flows into Japanese stocks & futures click reut.rs/2LbFVTT
($1 = 112.2400 yen)
