July 12, 2018 / 7:56 AM / in 8 hours

Foreigners sell Japanese equities for third week on trade woes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Foreign investors sold Japanese stocks for the third consecutive week as increasing trade friction between the United States and China hit risk sentiment.

FILE PHOTO: An employee of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) works at the bourse in Tokyo, Japan, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

In the week ended July 6, overseas investors sold a net 298.8 billion yen ($2.66 billion) of Japanese stocks, including cash equities and futures, data compiled from Japanese stock exchanges showed.

However, the outflows were the lowest in three weeks.

After imposing tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese exports to the United States last week, the Trump administration threatened 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods.

The Topix index .TOPX index hit a more than three-month low in the last week, however, it up more than 1 percent this week.

The Nikkei index .N225 also fell to 21,462.95 points on July 5, its lowest since early April.

For graphic on foreign flows into Japanese stocks & futures click reut.rs/2LbFVTT

($1 = 112.2400 yen)

Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
