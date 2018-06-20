Nikkei flat in choppy trade as trade war woes pressures; Kikkoman soars

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average was flat in choppy trade on Wednesday morning as firms that rely on China demand tumbled on trade war worries, with machine tool makers and shippers posting multi-month lows, which offset gains in defensive stocks.

FILE PHOTO: A man looks at a mobile phone in front of an electronic board showing Japan's Nikkei average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The Nikkei .N225 was flat at 22,287.42 at the midday break after swinging between positive and negative territory, while the broader Topix .TOPX dropped 0.5 percent to 1,734.87.

Machine tool makers led the losses, with Okuma Corp (6103.T) dropping 1.7 percent to a nine-month low of 5,630 yen, DMG Mori (6141.T) stumbling as much as 4.0 percent to 1,540 yen, the lowest since February 2017.

Amada Holdings (6113.T) skidded 2.4 percent to 1,042 yen, the lowest since September 2016 and Makino Milling Machine (6135.T) dropped 2.5 percent to 833 yen, the lowest since last August.

Construction machinery makers Komatsu (6301.T) shed 2.6 percent to a nine-month low, while Hitachi Construction Machinery (6305.T) shed 2.5 percent to 3,470 yen, the lowest since mid-October.

As U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 10 percent tariff on another $200 billion of Chinese goods and Beijing warned it would retaliate, traders said that the sharp escalation in the trade dispute between the two countries has kept investors risk-averse.

“Most investors are very cautious against further downside risk,” said Norihiro Fujito, a senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. “Investors are bracing for the planned talks between Japan and the U.S. next month, so they are refraining from taking positions.”

Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe earlier this month agreed to make preparations to hold trade meetings in July, which will be based around a new framework focusing on bilateral trade.

Shipping stocks .ISHIP.T stumbled 2.7 percent and were the second worst sectoral performer after weaker metal prices stoked concerns for falling demand.

Mitsui OSK Lines (9104.T) fell 3.8 percent, while Kawasaki Kisen (9107.T) shed 2.1 percent.

Financial stocks were also hurt by the sour mood, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (8306.T) falling 1.7 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316.T) dropping 2.0 percent.

On the other hand, soy sauce maker Kikkoman soared 3.3 percent after soybeans came under pressure.

Other food processors and beverage drink makers also bucked the weaker trend, with Ajinomoto (2802.T) advancing 1.4 percent and Kirin Holdings (2503.T) soaring 2.8 percent.

Drugmakers attracted buyers, with Daiichi Sankyo (4568.T) rising 5.6 percent and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (4506.T) gaining 2.4 percent.