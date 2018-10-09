Tokyo exchange says some 40 brokerages affected by connection glitch

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Tuesday about 40 brokerages were affected by a glitch in one of the channels connecting them to its stock trading system but it had yet to figure out how many transactions were impacted.

FILE PHOTO: Visitors look at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) bourse in Tokyo, Japan, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

Japan’s largest bourse said regular trade will resume on Wednesday and it was not considering compensating affected brokerages since they were able to execute trades by switching to working channels.

FILE PHOTO: Market prices are reflected in a glass window at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) in Tokyo, Japan, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

At a press briefing, Ryusuke Yokoyama, chief information officer at Japan Exchange Group (JPX) , which operates the exchange, said the glitch was caused after a broker sent an extraordinarily large amount of data through the channel around 7:32 a.m. on Tuesday. JPX did not identify the broker.

Among affected brokers were SMBC Nikko Securities and Nomura Securities, which separately said they had temporarily stopped taking some orders due to the glitch.

In February 2012, TSE suffered a major glitch in cash-share trading that prevented morning trade in some 240 shares and instruments.