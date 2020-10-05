Tokyo exchange to set up committee to investigate outage

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Tokyo Stock Exchange has set up a committee to investigate the cause of the outage last week that brought trade to a standstill for a full day, it said on Monday.
The exchange said in a statement that the outage, its worst ever, was caused by a memory error and its system wasn’t automatically able to switch over to a back-up. It has since confirmed that the switch-over function is working.
