May 9, 2018 / 11:16 AM / in 2 hours

China's Li tells South Korea's Moon to appropriately handle THAAD issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday told South Korean President Moon Jae-in that he hopes Seoul will appropriately handle the issue of a U.S. THAAD missile defense system installed in South Korea, Chinese state radio said.

The two leaders were meeting in Tokyo during three-way talks also including Japan.

China has consistently opposed the deployment of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system and says that it endangers a regional security balance.

Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Robert Birsel

