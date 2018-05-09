China's Li tells South Korea's Moon to appropriately handle THAAD issue

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday told South Korean President Moon Jae-in that he hopes Seoul will appropriately handle the issue of a U.S. THAAD missile defense system installed in South Korea, Chinese state radio said.

The two leaders were meeting in Tokyo during three-way talks also including Japan.

China has consistently opposed the deployment of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system and says that it endangers a regional security balance.