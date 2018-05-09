Japan says to normalize North Korea ties if nuclear, abduction issues are solved

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday his nation will normalize ties with North Korea if the nuclear and missile issues, along with that of the abduction of Japanese citizens, are solved comprehensively.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech at their trilateral summit with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (not in picture) at Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo, Japan May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool

Abe was speaking after a trilateral summit with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held in Tokyo.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said at the same news conference he supported the idea of dialogue between Japan and North Korea.

North Korea has admitted to kidnapping 13 Japanese citizens decades ago to train spies. Five have returned to Japan.